BioNTech looking into taking legal steps against CureVac

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - BioNTech 22UAy.DE is looking into taking legal steps against CureVac 5CV.DE after the latter filed a patent lawsuit against it over its use of mRNA technology, BioNTech said on Wednesday, confirming a report by daily Welt.

"We are looking at all legal options," said a BioNTech spokesperson.

CureVac is seeking "fair compensation" from BioNTech and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual property rights, it said on Tuesday.

BioNTech has said in reaction that its work was original and it would defend it against all allegations of patent infringement.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Patricia Weiss Editing by Miranda Murray)

