BioNTech initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of BioNTech (BNTX) with a Buy rating and $130 price target The firm says mRNA will revolutionize the treatment of multiple diseases. The analyst prefers BioNTech for exposure citing its “superior financial management and balance sheet, higher returns and oncology focus.” BioNTech’s shares trade below the value of its cash position and marketed COVID-19 business, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

