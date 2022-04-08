BioNTech Granted Pandemic Preparedness Contract By German

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Friday that it is one of the companies in Germany to be granted a pandemic preparedness contract by the Federal Republic of Germany. The framework agreement is aimed at pandemic preparedness including manufacturing and supply of mRNA vaccines in emergency situations in Germany.

As per the preparedness agreement, BioNTech will reserve and maintain manufacturing capabilities to produce at least 80 million mRNA-based vaccine doses per year. The contract has an initial term of five years.

"...This contract with the German government will ensure significant supply of vaccine doses to address potential public health threats by 2027," said Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech.

