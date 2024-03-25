News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

BioNTech gets notice from US agency over default on COVID vaccine royalties

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

March 25, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in paragraphs 2-3

March 25 (Reuters) - BioNTech 22UAy.DE said on Monday the U.S. National Institutes of Health has sent a notice to the German company regarding default in the payment of royalties and other amounts related to its COVID-19 vaccine.

BioNTech's royalty payment dispute relates to its COVID-19 vaccine for which it partnered with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer PFE.N.

The company, however, said it disagreed with the positions being taken by the NIH and intends to defend against all allegations of breach.

Spokespersons for the U.S. NIH did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.