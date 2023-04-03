BioNTech Gets Licenses From DualityBio For 2 Antibody-Drug Conjugate Assets For Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., a Chinese clinical-stage biotech company, announced Monday that the companies have entered into exclusive license and collaboration agreements for two antibody-drug conjugate or ADC assets.

Under the deal, BioNTech received exclusive licenses from DualityBio for two investigational ADC assets (DB-1303 and DB-1311) directed against targets expressed in a broad range of human cancers.

The exclusive license and collaboration agreement is to develop, manufacture and commercialize the two assets globally, excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macau Special Administrative Region.

DualityBio will receive upfront payments for both asset licenses totaling $170 million, and additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for both assets, potentially totaling over $1.5 billion.

DualityBio will be eligible to receive single-digit to double-digit tiered royalties on net sales for both ADC assets.

ADCs are a class of potent cancer therapies combining the selectivity of antibodies with the potent cell-killing properties of chemotherapy or other anti-cancer agents.

With this collaboration, ADCs will become an additional drug class in BioNTech's oncology portfolio.

As part of the collaboration, BioNTech will gain access to DualityBio's lead candidate, DB-1303, which received the Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05150691) for HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors.

BioNTech will also gain access to a second topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC candidate, DB-1311.

As part of the agreement for DB-1311, DualityBio has the right to exercise a co-development cost and profit/loss sharing option for DB-1311 for the U.S. market, as well as a co-promotion option for the U.S. market.

