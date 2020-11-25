BioNTech, Fosun start Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine in China

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical 600196.SS said on Wednesday they would launch a Phase II clinical trial of BioNTech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine in China.

The vaccine, known as BNT162b2, will be tested on volunteers at the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention to assess safety and immunogenicity, eyeing future approval in China, the two companies said in a statement.

BioNTech is also working with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer PFE.N on the vaccine and the partners said last week they were hoping to win approval in the United States and Europe this year after trial results showed the compound had a 95% efficacy rate and caused no serious side effects.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

