BioNTech, Fosun Pharma In Deal To Supply MRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine In China

(RTTNews) - Germany's BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. announced Wednesday an agreement to supply Mainland China with an initial 100 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in 2021.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval. Initial supply will be delivered from BioNTech's production facilities in Germany.

In March 2020, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma announced their strategic collaboration to work jointly on the development and commercialization of a potential COVID-19 vaccine based on BioNTech's mRNA technology platform.

On November 24, the companies initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in Jiangsu Province, China.

The trial commenced with the recruitment of 960 healthy participants, between 18 to 85 years old, to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate and to support future Biologic License Application (BLA) in China.

