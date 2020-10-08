BioNTech expects vaccine bottling capacity to be freed up

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O said that global capacity to bottle new COVID-19 vaccines, which is in tight supply, will likely be more abundantly available once some contestants drop out of the race for an immunization.

"If clinical trials fail or get delayed, capacity may be freed up again," Sierk Poetting, BioNTech's head of operations and finance, told an online news conference on Thursday.

"The (fill and finish) market is indeed very tight because everyone has reserved capacity but I believe we will see some adjustments there once the first products are on the market... This is certainly a type of capacity that can be more easily transferred (than production capacity)," he added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

