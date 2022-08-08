BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - BioNTech 22UAy.DE expects to begin deliveries of two Omicron-adapted vaccines as soon as October, which will help spur demand in the fourth quarter, said the German biotech firm as it reaffirmed its vaccine revenue guidance for the year on Monday.

Pending regulatory approval, both vaccines would be supplied in time for booster campaigns come autumn, said the company.

Second-quarter revenue and net profit both dropped by around 40% compared with the same period a year ago, at 3.2 billion euros ($3.26 billion) and 1.672 billion euros, respectively.

It also reaffirmed its 2022 vaccine revenue guidance of 13 to 17 billion euros, down from 19 billion last year.

"With our strong performance year to date, we believe to be well on track to achieve our previous financial guidance for the ongoing financial year," said Jens Holstein, CFO of BioNTech.

"With our initiatives around variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval."

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

