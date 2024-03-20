News & Insights

BioNTech expects more than 10 bln eur peak sales from cancer drug pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

March 20, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

By Patricia Weiss

By Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - BioNTech 22UAy.DE estimates that its 10 most advanced cancer treatment candidates could generate combined peak sales of more than 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion), after reporting an ongoing decline in its COVID-19 vaccine business.

"The peak sales estimate for that collection of assets is actually well over 10 billion euros in our long term estimates," BioNTech's head of strategy, Ryan Richardson, said in analyst call on Wednesday after the release of 2023 results.

He would not be drawn on a combined sales estimate for the year 2030, when asked by an analyst.

Germany's BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Pfizer PFE.N was widely used during the pandemic, earlier on Wednesday reported a plunge in 2023 revenue and earnings as its focus shifts towards cancer drug development.

