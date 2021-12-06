BioNTech Continues To Slip

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) shares are declining on Monday morning trade, continuing a slide since November 26. There have been no company-specific news today that could hurt the stock.

The German biotechnology company has been on a bearish trend since there was no confirmation on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Currently, shares are at $300, down 12.77 percent from the previous close of $344.06 on a volume of 1,474,700. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $80.55-$464.00 on average volume of 3,401,933.

