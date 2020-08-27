BioNTech, China's Fosun to potentially supply 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Adds details on the partnership, background

Aug 27 (Reuters) - German drug developer BioNTech SE 22UAy.F on Thursday announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 600196.SS to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Hong Kong and Macau.

The two companies are also jointly working on the development and marketing of potential COVID-19 vaccine products based on BioNTech's mRNA technology platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a statement.

BioNTech in March struck a deal with Shanghai Fosun over rights in China to an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

An early-stage trial has been initiated in China and the treatment of the first participants with one of their vaccine candidates, BNT162b1, was announced earlier this month.

BioNTech and partner Pfizer Inc PFE.N are among leading developers of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, with their vaccine candidate already in late-stage human trials.

Enrollment in the 30,000-volunteer U.S. trial is more than 50% complete, a top Pfizer vaccine research and development scientist said at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting on Wednesday.

