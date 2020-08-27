US Markets
BioNTech, China's Fosun strikes deal to potentially supply 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

German drug developer BioNTech SE on Thursday announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Hong Kong and Macau.

The two companies are also working jointly on the development and marketing of potential COVID-19 vaccine products based on BioNTech's mRNA technology platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

