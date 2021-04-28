US Markets
BioNTech CEO sees China approval for COVID shot by June

Douglas Busvine Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA

BioNTech expects that the COVID-19 vaccine it is making with Pfizer will win approval from the Chinese health authorities "by June at the latest", Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Wednesday.

This would mean that it would be possible to distribute the vaccine in China from July, the founder of the biotech startup told an online briefing with the German foreign correspondents' association.

"I am optimistic that we can help the people of China," said Sahin, adding that local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 600196.SS was "a great company".

