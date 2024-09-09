BioNTech Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BNTX

In trading on Monday, shares of BioNTech SE (Symbol: BNTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.56, changing hands as high as $94.86 per share. BioNTech SE shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $76.5301 per share, with $119.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.