BioNTech (BNTX) Up More Than 100% So Far This Year: Here's Why

Shares of BioNTech SE BNTX have risen sharply in the year so far. The stock has skyrocketed 138.6% against the industry’s decrease of 5.7%.



BioNTech has been riding high on the success of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2/Comirnaty, which it has developed in partnership with Pfizer PFE. The company has made rapid progress with the vaccine, which has been developed in record time and is now approved for emergency/temporary use in individuals 16 years of age and older in 91 countries worldwide. Global vaccinations are in full swing.

As of May 3, 2021, Pfizer/BioNTech had shipped approximately 430 million doses of BNT162b2 to 91 countries, bringing in significant revenues for both companies. Moreover, Pfizer/BioNTech have signed agreements to deliver over 1.8 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021.

Earlier this month, the FDA expanded BNT162b2’s Emergency Use Authorization to allow vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15 years old.

Studies are also ongoing to expand the authorization of BNT162b2 to additional population groups, such as children from six months to 11 years of age. The companies are also evaluating the administration of a single booster dose five to seven months after receiving the second dose of BNT162b2, mainly with the aim of protection against the emerging variants of concern. Successful development of the same will be a major boost for the company.

Earlier this week, the European Medicines Agency approved a change to the existing storage conditions for Comirnaty. The thawed, undiluted COVID-19 vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperatures of 2°C - 8°C for a period of 31 days, instead of five days at fridge temperatures as previously prescribed.

BioNTech/Pfizer have already submitted a similar request to the FDA and plan to request additional amendments with other regulatory authorities worldwide. This can be a major storage and logistical advantage for the companies over its peers.

Other marketed COVID-19 vaccines are Moderna’s MRNA mRNA-1273, J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and AstraZeneca’s AZN COVID-19 vaccine.

BioNTech currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

