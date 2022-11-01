BioNTech (BNTX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BioNTech SE BNTX will report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the market opens.

BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been decent so far, having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in one, with an average surprise of 41.77%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered a negative earnings surprise of 4.94%.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Shares of BioNTech have plunged 46.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 19.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

BioNTech’s third-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by the sales of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, developed in partnership with Pfizer PFE. The vaccine is approved in several countries and has become a key contributor to BioNTech’s top line.

However, with the impact of the pandemic now receding, sales of BioNTech/Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are likely to have fallen considerably from the second-quarter level. Investors will be keen to get an update on the same in the upcoming earnings call.

Last month, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a 10-µg booster doseof Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty for use in children aged five through 11 years.

Pfizer/BioNTech has also submitted a regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), seeking authorization for a 10µg booster dose of their Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine candidate for children 5 through 11 years of age.

Earlier in October, BioNTech/Pfizer received a positive recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the marketing authorization (MA) for a 3-µg dose of Comirnaty, as a three-dose series for children ages six months to less than five years. The European Commission will review CHMP’s recommendation and is expected to make a positive final decision soon.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a three 3-µg dose series in this age group in June 2022.

The authorizations for the booster doses and of the vaccine in younger patient populations are likely to have provided some top-line support.

BioNTech’s pipeline boasts several candidates, such as BNT111, the company’s mRNA-based FixVac cancer vaccine program as well as BNT113, BNT122, BNT211 and BNT311 that are in early to mid-stage studies for various oncological indications. Updates on the above-mentioned programs are expected during the upcoming earnings call.

Activities related to the development of the company’s pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioNTech this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: BioNTech has an Earnings ESP of -2.07%. TheZacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at $3.66 per share, is higher than the Most Accurate Estimate, pegged at $3.58 per share.

Zacks Rank: BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals AVEO has an Earnings ESP of +8.16% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Aveo’s stock has skyrocketed 215% this year so far. AVEO beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in one. It has an earnings surprise of 13.10%, on average.

Editas Medicine EDIT has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Editas’ stock has declined 52.8% in the year so far. EDIT beat earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.82%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.