BioNTech (BNTX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BioNTech SE BNTX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 9, before market opens.

The company’s earnings surprise record has been excellent so far as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 43.84%. In the last-reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 73.69%.

Shares of BioNTech have plunged 43.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 22.4%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

BioNTech’s top line, in the first quarter, is likely to have been driven by the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which it has developed in partnership with Pfizer PFE. The vaccine is now approved for emergency use in several countries and has become a key contributor to BioNTech’s top line.

However, sales of BioNTech/Pfizer’s Comirnaty is likely to have declined from the fourth-quarter level with the impact of the pandemic receding.

BioNTech/Pfizer’s Comirnaty is currently the only vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA as a primary two-dose regimen in individuals aged five years and above. While a booster dose of the vaccine has been authorized for use in individuals aged 12 years and above, the regulatory body has also authorized the same for certain immunocompromised children aged between five and 11 years.

Last month, Pfizer/BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA, seeking emergency use of Comirnaty’s booster dose for children aged five to 11 years in the United States. The companies also plan to apply for an emergency use of Comirnaty’s booster dose among children in the European Union (EU) and other countries across the globe.

This apart, BioNTech’s pipeline boasts of several candidates, such as BNT111, the company’s mRNA-based FixVac cancer vaccine program, along with BNT113, BNT122, BNT211 and BNT311, to name a few that are in early- to mid-stage studies for various oncological indications. Updates on the above-mentioned programs are expected during the upcoming earnings call.

Activities related to the development of the company’s pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioNTech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: BioNTech has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $9.20 per share each.

Zacks Rank: BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Quote

