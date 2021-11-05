BioNTech (BNTX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of BioNTech SE (Symbol: BNTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $220.21, changing hands as low as $215.32 per share. BioNTech SE shares are currently trading off about 20.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $80.55 per share, with $464 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.