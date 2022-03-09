BioNTech (BNTX), Regeneron Expand Agreement for Lung Cancer Study

BioNTech SE BNTX announced that it has expanded its current strategic collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN to begin a third cancer study.

With the expanded agreement, BioNTech is looking to evaluate its FixVac candidate, BNT116, in combination with Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo (cemiplimab), for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”), the most common type of lung cancer.

Per the latest agreement, BioNTech and Regeneron will equally share all development costs for the studies on the combo of BNT116 plus Libtayo. The companies are planning to begin a phase I/II study evaluating BNT116 plus Libtayo in the first-line treatment setting for advanced NSCLC.

The expanded partnership is looking to check whether BNT116+Libtayo is able to further enhance the efficacy and safety in addressing advanced NSCLC as compared to Libtayo, both as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy.

Additionally, BioNTech plans to fund and run a phase I study – LuCa-MERIT-1 – investigating BNT116 plus Libtayo in further subpopulations with NSCLC under a separate agreement.

Shares of BioNTech have plunged 50.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 19.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, advanced NSCLC, for which BioNTech and Regeneron have expanded their collaboration, is the third tumor type the companies are studying.

Under the existing collaboration, the companies are already evaluating BioNTech’s another FixVac candidate, BNT111, in combination with Libtayo in a phase II study for treating advanced melanoma. BioNTech is also investigating the combination of its FixVac candidate, BNT112, plus Libtayo in a phase I study for the treatment of prostate cancer.

We remind investors that Regeneron is jointly developing Libtayo in partnership with Sanofi SNY.

While Regeneron records net product sales of Libtayo in the United States, Sanofi records the same outside the country. Both REGN and SNY equally share profits/losses in connection with global sales of Libtayo.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

BioNTech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Vertex’s earnings estimates have been revised 9% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The VRTX stock has gained 8.7% year to date.

Vertex’s earnings have surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.