BioNTech (BNTX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 10.2% in Session

BioNTech SE BNTX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 17.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

BioNTech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

