BioNTech (BNTX) Is Up 170% In 3 Months, Busy Year Ahead

(RTTNews) - The American depositary shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX), which made market debut as recently as October 10, 2019, are up an impressive 170 percent based on yesterday's closing price of $44.58.

Germany-based BioNTech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.

The Company has a development pipeline of over 20 product candidates, of which nine have entered into clinical trials. The clinical data updates for up to 5 oncology programs are expected by the end of 2020.

The ongoing clinical trials include:

-- BNT111 in a phase 1 trial in advanced melanoma. Data from this trial is expected in the first half of this year. -- BNT113 in a phase 1 trial in HPV+ head and neck cancers. A phase II trial of this compound is expected to be initiated by the second half of 2020. -- BNT114 in a phase 1 trial in triple-negative breast cancer. Data update on this trial is anticipated in the first half of 2020. -- RO7198457 (BNT122), which is being developed in collaboration with Genentech, is in phase I trial in multiple solid tumors and in phase II trial in patients with previously untreated advanced melanoma. Data update from the RO7198457 (BNT122) phase I trial in multiple solid tumors is expected in 2020 and topline interim data from the RO7198457 (BNT122) phase II trial in first-line melanoma is anticipated in the second half of 2020. -- SAR441000 (BNT131), which is being developed in collaboration with Sanofi, is in phase I trial for solid tumors. Data update on this trial is expected in the second half of this year. -- GEN1046 (BNT311) and GEN1042 (BNT312), which are being developed in collaboration with Genmab, in phase 1 trial for multiple solid tumors. Data update from the GEN1046 (BNT311) phase I trial is expected in the first half of 2021. -- MVT-5873 (BNT321) is in phase 1 clinical development in pancreatic cancer.

The planned clinical trials for this year are:

-- A phase I/II trial of BNT112 in advanced prostate cancer. Last November, BioNTech signed a clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron. The agreement allows Regeneron to supply Libtayo for use in combination with BNT112 in the phase I/II trial in advanced prostate cancer. -- A phase I/II clinical trial for BNT211 in patients with advanced CLDN6 + solid tumors is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2020. -- A phase I trial of BNT141 in multiple solid tumors is expected to start in the second half of 2020. -- A phase I trial of BNT142 in multiple solid tumors is expected to start in the second half of 2020. -- A phase I trial of BNT151 in multiple solid tumors is expected to start in the first half of 2020. -- A phase I trial of BNT152 in multiple solid tumors is expected to start in the second half of 2020. -- A phase I/IIa trial of BNT411 in multiple solid tumors is expected to start in the first half of 2020.

The Company's extensive pipeline is said to have a multi-blockbuster potential.

With the Company expecting a significant news flow in the upcoming next 18 months, there are numerous near-term catalysts to watch out for this year.

Balance sheet:

BioNTech's first earnings report as a public company was released last November, and it was for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, widened to €30.1 million from €23.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The Company generates revenue primarily from collaborative agreements.

Total revenue was €28.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to €20.4 million for the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, were €463.3 million.

BioNTech's lock-up period expires on April 7, 2020.

As mentioned above, BioNTech made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 10, 2019, offering its ADSs at a price of $15.00 each. The stock has thus far hit a low of $12.52 and a high of $45.00.

