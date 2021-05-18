BioNTech Appoints Jens Holstein As Its New CFO

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) Tuesday announced the appointment of Jens Holstein as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this, Jens Holstein was the finance chief at MorphoSys AG and also has served various companies in finance and management roles.

As of July 1, 2021, Jens Holstein will join the management board of BioNTech to help grow it as a fully integrated immunotherapy company, BioNTech said in a statement.

Jens Holstein succeeds current Chief Operating Officer and CFO and Sierk Poetting, who will continue to be COO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.