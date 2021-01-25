BioNTech And Fosun Pharma : COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Emergency Use Authorization In Hong Kong

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. said the COVID-19 vaccine COMIRNATY, also known as BNT162b2, based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology has received authorization for emergency use in Hong Kong.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive Authorization for Emergency Use in Hong Kong.

BioNTech said that the vaccine will be produced in its manufacturing facilities in Germany, and supplied to Hong Kong for administration under the Hong Kong SAR Government's COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

On 16 March 2020, BioNTech and Fosun Pharma announced a strategic collaboration to work jointly on the development and commercialization of COVID-19 vaccine products in Greater China based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology platform.

