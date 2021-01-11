US Markets
BioNTech aims for 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech 22UAy.DE, partner of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer PFE.N, said on Monday it aims to produce two billion doses of its vaccine this year.

"We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label," BioNTech said in a presentation.

