BioTech
BNTX

BioNTech To Acquire CureVac In All-stock Deal With Aggregate Equity Value Of Approx. $1.25 Bln

June 12, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) and CureVac N.V. (CVAC) have entered into a definitive Purchase Agreement pursuant to which BioNTech intends to acquire all of the shares of CureVac, a clinical-stage biotech company developing medicines in oncology and infectious diseases based on messenger ribonucleic acid. Each CureVac share will be exchanged for approximately $5.46 in BioNTech ADSs, resulting in an implied aggregate equity value for CureVac of approx. $1.25 billion. Upon closing, CureVac shareholders are expected to own between 4% and 6% of BioNTech.

Following the closing of the exchange offer, BioNTech and CureVac will effectuate a corporate reorganization of CureVac and its subsidiaries, resulting in BioNTech owning 100% of CureVacs business and interests in CureVac and its subsidiaries.

Shares of CureVac are up 29% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX
CVAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.