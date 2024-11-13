BioNTech to acquire Biotheus for upfront consideration of $800M

BioNTech (BNTX) and Biotheus announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Biotheus, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel antibodies to address unmet medical needs of patients with oncological or inflammatory diseases. With the acquisition, BioNTech will obtain full global rights to the late-stage clinical asset BNT327/PM8002, an investigational bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and VEGF-A. The transaction is part of BioNTech’s oncology strategy, aimed at enhancing the company’s capabilities to research, develop and commercialize combination therapies using BNT327/PM8002. Clinical trials with BNT327/PM8002 and the PD-L1 x VEGF bispecific class of drugs have demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in various tumor types including in patients with PD-L1-low and -negative tumors who have typically been less responsive to current checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech will pay Biotheus shareholders an upfront consideration of $800M, predominantly in cash, with a small portion in American depositary shares, to acquire 100% of the issued share capital, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, plus additional performance-based contingent payments of up to $150M if certain milestones are met. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The acquisition follows an initial exclusive global license and collaboration agreement between BioNTech and Biotheus, which closed in November 2023, granting BioNTech the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize BNT327/PM8002 globally ex-Greater China. Upon closing, BioNTech will gain full rights to Biotheus’ pipeline candidates and its in-house bispecific antibody drug conjugate capability. The acquisition will expand BioNTech’s footprint in China, adding a local research and development hub to conduct clinical trials. In addition, BioNTech will gain a state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility to contribute to its future global manufacturing and supply, and more than 300 Biotheus employees in R&D, manufacturing and enabling functions are expected to join the BioNTech workforce.

