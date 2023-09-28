News & Insights

Markets
BNOX

Bionomics: Phase 2b ATTUNE Trial With BNC210 Meets Primary Endpoint - Quick Facts

September 28, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bionomics Limited (BNOX) reported positive topline results from Phase 2b ATTUNE trial of BNC210 for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The company said the trial met primary endpoint showing BNC210 treatment led to a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks.

"The results of the ATTUNE trial delivered a positive dataset with treatment effects considerably higher than currently approved therapies. We believe these results will enable FDA discussions for the registrational path of BNC210 in PTSD, which in an indication with high unmet need", said Spyros Papapetropoulos, CEO of Bionomics.

The company is planning to advance BNC210 for the treatment of PTSD into registrational studies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.