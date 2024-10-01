Bionomics Plans Re-domiciliation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bionomics (BNOX) announced its intention to re-domicile from Australia to the United States via a proposed scheme of arrangement between Bionomics and its shareholders that will be governed by Australian law. Implementation is subject to approval of Bionomics' shareholders as well as regulatory and court approvals. Bionomics shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote on the Scheme in late November 2024. The Scheme is expected to be implemented in early December 2024.

All shareholders of Bionomics will receive a proportionate number of shares of common stock in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc., a new parent company. Following the implementation of the Scheme, Neuphoria will become the ultimate parent company of the Bionomics group of companies, with Bionomics becoming a subsidiary of Neuphoria. Neuphoria shares would be listed on Nasdaq, replacing the ADSs of Bionomics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.