BioNexus Gene Lab Faces Delisting and Leadership Changes

November 08, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp ( (BGLC) ) has issued an update.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price rule, but has requested a hearing to present a compliance plan. Simultaneously, the company strengthens its leadership by appointing Ms. Jook Yuen Low as an independent director, bringing substantial expertise in corporate governance and legal compliance, and promoting Mr. Su-Leng Tan Lee to President, aiming to align with strategic goals during this critical compliance phase.

