BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule and Enhances Growth Strategy

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. announces Nasdaq compliance, strengthening its focus on innovation, partnerships, and growth in biotechnology and materials.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC), a biotechnology company focused on precision diagnostics and specialty chemicals, has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), confirming its minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. This achievement allows the company to pursue its innovation roadmap and international growth strategies. CEO Sam Tan emphasized that this milestone demonstrates the company's financial resilience and strategic alignment for future opportunities. BioNexus plans to expand its RNA-based genomic diagnostics business and its specialty materials division, while also enhancing corporate governance and internal controls to support strategic partnerships and capital raising. The listing on Nasdaq underlines the company’s commitment to delivering advanced healthcare solutions and sustainable materials.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. has regained full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), ensuring it meets the minimum bid price requirement and reinforcing its status as a compliant public company.

This milestone enhances investor confidence and paves the way for the company’s future growth opportunities, including capital market engagement and international expansion.

The company is implementing a multi-pronged strategy to advance its RNA-based genomic diagnostics business and scale its specialty materials subsidiary, indicating plans for innovation and market growth.

Strengthened corporate governance measures have been put in place, such as new independent board members and an internal audit function, which positions the company for future strategic partnerships and capital raising efforts.

The press release suggests that the company had previously been out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), indicating potential financial instability and previous operational challenges.

While regaining compliance is positive, it also implies that the company had to engage in a focused compliance initiative, which may indicate a lack of prior robust management practices or oversight.

The emphasis on strengthening corporate governance and internal controls points to possible deficiencies in these areas prior to this announcement, raising concerns about past practices.

What compliance milestone did BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. achieve?

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. regained full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), confirming a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

How does this milestone benefit BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.?

This milestone signals the company's financial resilience and positions it for future growth opportunities and international expansion.

What areas is BioNexus focusing on for growth?

The company is expanding its RNA-based diagnostics and scaling its specialty materials subsidiary, Chemrex, for sustainable development.

What steps has BioNexus taken to enhance corporate governance?

BioNexus has appointed new independent board members and formed a dedicated internal audit function to strengthen corporate governance.

How can investors learn more about BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.?

Investors can find more information on the company's website at www.bionexusgenelab.com or contact investor relations via email.

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BGLC stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC)



, a biotechnology company specializing in precision diagnostics and specialty chemical solutions, today announced that it has received official notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming the Company has regained full compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.





This important milestone reaffirms the Company’s standing as a compliant and growth-focused public company. It marks the successful conclusion of a focused compliance initiative and paves the way for the Company to pursue its bold innovation roadmap, capital market engagement, and international expansion.





“This achievement is more than a compliance milestone - it’s a signal to the market that BGLC is strategically aligned, financially resilient, and fully prepared to capitalize on future growth opportunities,” said Sam Tan, Chief Executive Officer of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.



“Our Nasdaq listing continues to be a cornerstone of our long-term strategy, enabling global visibility, investor confidence, and access to institutional capital. We’re excited to move forward from this position of strength.”









A Platform for Innovation and Global Reach







BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. is advancing a multi-pronged strategy centered on:









Expanding its RNA-based genomic diagnostics business, MRNA Scientific



, including strategic partnerships and the potential to bring on new products, and driving adoption of its non-invasive blood tests that screen for 11 major diseases.



, including strategic partnerships and the potential to bring on new products, and driving adoption of its non-invasive blood tests that screen for 11 major diseases.





Scaling its specialty materials subsidiary, Chemrex



, which currently serves Southeast Asia’s growing demand for high-performance chemical raw materials, into new areas of sustainable development, and growth in upstream and downstream production.









Reinforced Corporate Governance and Market Readiness







In parallel with achieving Nasdaq compliance, BGLC has taken decisive steps to strengthen corporate governance, enhance internal controls, and position itself for strategic partnerships, capital raising, and M&A activity. This includes the appointment of new independent board members, the formation of a dedicated internal audit function, and the retention of U.S.-based investment banking support for long-term value creation initiatives.







“Our continued Nasdaq listing reflects our governance maturity and sets the foundation for scaling BGLC into a regionally integrated, innovation-driven enterprise,”



said Tan.



“We are grateful to our shareholders, advisors, and team members for their continued belief in our vision.”









About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.









BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.



(Nasdaq: BGLC) is a Wyoming-incorporated biotechnology and specialty materials company with operations across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The Company is a pioneer in RNA-based blood diagnostics, and a leading supplier of industrial chemical raw materials. BGLC is committed to delivering cutting-edge healthcare diagnostics, sustainable materials, and digital asset innovation to improve lives and build shareholder value.





For more information, visit:



www.bionexusgenelab.com









Investor Relations Contact:









Email:





ir@bionexusgenelab.com









Phone:



+1 307 241 6898



