BiondVax's Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy Eliminated SARS-COV-2 Virus In Preclinical Study; Stock Up

January 06, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) said that its inhaled COVID-19 therapy virtually eliminated SARS-COV-2 virus in a preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept study. First-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial is planned for late 2023.

In Friday pre-market trade, BVXV was trading at $3.44 up $0.32 or 10.25%.

BiondVax noted that Hamsters infected with SARS-COV-2 and then treated with the company's inhaled anti-COVID-19 nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs) had over 30-times lower lung viral titer on average compared to those treated with inhaled placebo.

The result builds on recently announced data indicating NanoAb treatment led to significantly milder illness and faster recovery in comparison to the placebo group.

BiondVax's NanoAbs are being formulated as a convenient self-administered inhaled drug for treatment and potential prophylactic prevention of COVID-19.

