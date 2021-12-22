BiondVax Signs Deals For Development And Commercialization Of COVID-19 Antibody Therapy; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) said that it has signed definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute of Biophysical Chemistry, and the University Medical Center Göttingen, both in Germany, to enter into a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of innovative COVID-19 nanosized antibodies or NanoAbs.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, BVXV was trading at $2.31 up $0.83 or 56.15%.

The agreements are part of a broader collaboration. The collaboration for the development of additional NanoAbs addressing diseases with large unmet medical needs and attractive commercial opportunities are expected to be signed in January 2022.

BiondVax noted that it is planning a rapid development path that leverages the company's expertise and capabilities in biological drug development and manufacturing. In particular, NanoAbs can be mass-produced through recombinant protein manufacturing in sites such as BiondVax's GMP biologics manufacturing facility in Jerusalem.

BiondVax anticipates conducting COVID-19 NanoAb preclinical studies in 2022 with initial human clinical trials results in 2023.

In-vitro data, the NanoAbs have demonstrated strong neutralization at very low concentrations of major Variants of Concern including Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta in in-vitro studies in Görlich's and Dobbelstein's laboratories and based on in-silico studies, are expected to neutralize Omicron.

