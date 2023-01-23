BiondVax Pharma: In Vivo Data Shows NanoAb Virtually Prevents COVID-19 In Hamsters

(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) announced additional results in a preclinical proof-of-concept study of its inhaled NanoAb COVID-19 drug. COVID-19 illness was virtually prevented in hamsters administered inhaled NanoAb and infected three hours later with SARS-CoV-2. The company said the data from its trial indicated that NanoAb may effectively serve as both a therapeutic and protective prophylactic drug, which further enhances its value proposition.

BiondVax Pharma said the preclinical trial is continuing with additional arms testing lower therapeutic doses, 0.66mg and 0.22mg. The study will also evaluate safety parameters.

BiondVax's Chief Science Officer Tamar Ben-Yedidia said: "We look forward to completing this preclinical trial and moving towards a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial later this year."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.