Biond Biologics, Sanofi Announce Global Licensing Agreement For BND-22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biond Biologics Ltd. has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for the development and commercialization of BND-22, a humanized IgG4, antagonist antibody targeting the Ig-like transcript 2 receptor in development for the treatment of solid tumors. Biond will receive a $125 million upfront payment in cash and will be entitled to receive more than $1 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones, as well as tiered double digit royalty payments.

Biond will lead the first-in-human, phase 1a study of BND-22; Sanofi will assume clinical development and commercialization responsibilities thereafter. An Investigational New Drug application for BND-22 has recently been submitted to FDA and a phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of BND-22 in advanced cancer patients is planned to start by mid-2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.