Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 6.6% better than analyst forecasts at US$3.2m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.04 per share, some 6.6% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:BNGO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Bionano Genomics' three analysts is for revenues of US$16.4m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 56% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 27% to US$0.18. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$16.3m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for this year.

The average price target held steady at US$13.33, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bionano Genomics at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Bionano Genomics is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 81% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.9% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% per year. So it looks like Bionano Genomics is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Bionano Genomics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Bionano Genomics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.