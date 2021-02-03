Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) closed at $11.85, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BNGO as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.49% lower within the past month. BNGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

