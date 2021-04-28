Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.97, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

BNGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.8 million, up 145.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $16.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.28% and +89.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNGO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.55% lower within the past month. BNGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

