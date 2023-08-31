Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Price Target Increased by 383.25% to 20.60

The average one-year price target for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been revised to 20.60 / share. This is an increase of 383.25% from the prior estimate of 4.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 462.95% from the latest reported closing price of 3.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 27.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNGO is 0.04%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.10% to 53,688K shares. The put/call ratio of BNGO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,899K shares representing 25.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,065K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 48.26% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 3,940K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 3,589K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 70.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 64.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,331K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bionano Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano's Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns.

