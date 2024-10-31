News & Insights

BioNano Genomics Announces $3M Direct Offering Initiative

October 31, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

BioNano Genomics ( (BNGO) ) has shared an update.

Bionano Genomics announced a $3 million registered direct offering involving the sale of nearly 9.9 million shares and accompanying warrants, priced at $0.3039 per share. The Series C and D Warrants, which allow further stock purchases at the same price, are set to expire five years and 18 months post-approval, respectively. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, with H.C. Wainwright & Co. acting as the exclusive placement agent. The offering highlights Bionano’s strategic financial maneuvers to bolster its genomic solutions business.

