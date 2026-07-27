BiomX' Subsidiary Zorronet Expands European Presence Through Strategic Collaboration

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE), on Friday, announced that its subsidiary Zorronet Ltd. has entered into two strategic collaborations aimed at strengthening its footprint across Europe. The partnerships highlight Zorronet's AI-powered detection, analysis, and response technologies, extending their use beyond defense into agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring.

The first collaboration is with Samura s.r.o., a Czech company specializing in innovative technology distribution and implementation across Central and Eastern Europe. Together, the companies will develop AI-powered intelligent monitoring solutions for agriculture and urban pest management. Zorronet will provide AI software capable of analyzing sensor and camera data, identify pest activity and autonomously determine appropriate responses, while Samura will contribute expertise in smart pest control systems. The joint solution aims to improve pest management, reduce unnecessary chemical use, lower costs, and minimize harm to non-target animals.

The second collaboration focuses on protecting critical transportation infrastructure. Zorronet's AI software will analyze incoming information to identify hazards and support rapid responses. The system is designed to detect animals and unauthorized individuals before they enter dangerous areas, reducing wildlife collisions and trespassing incidents while enhancing safety and resilience in transportation networks.

By combining specialized hardware with intelligent software, Zorronet's solutions are intended to help organizations detect meaningful events earlier, automate decision-making and support faster, more effective responses across large, distributed areas.

The company implemented a 1-for-19 reverse stock split on November 24, 2025.

PHGE closed Friday's trading at $0.18, down 4.69%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $0.18, up 0.64%.

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