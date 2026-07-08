BiomX Sings LOI To Acquire Majority Stake In Israeli Security Systems Integrator; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE), a company focused on technologies that identify, analyze, and respond to physical threats, announced that its subsidiary BiomX Israel Defense and Security Ltd. has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire a 60% controlling interest in Tsoock Defense Technologies Ltd. an Israeli security infrastructure and systems integration company with 20 years of operating experience.

Tsoock provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance of integrated security and communications systems, including CCTV, access control, intrusion detection, fire detection, building-control systems, electrical cabling, and command-and-control rooms. The company reported revenues of approximately NIS 13.1 million in 2025, up 70% from 2024, and net profit of NIS 625,000 compared with a net loss the prior year.

Under the contemplated terms, BiomX would pay $10.4 million for the 60% stake, including an initial $300,000 payment followed by four quarterly installments over 12 months. The LOI also includes an option for BiomX to acquire the remaining 40% of Tsoock for $9.2 million within 36 months of closing. Completion remains subject to due diligence, financing, regulatory approvals, and execution of definitive agreements.

Michael Oster, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX, said the proposed acquisition "would reflect another step in BiomX's transition from strategic portfolio building into operational execution," noting that Tsoock's secure-site integration capabilities could strengthen BiomX's ability to deliver complete solutions across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response markets.

If completed, the acquisition is expected to complement BiomX's existing portfolio companies, including Zorronet, its AI-powered command-and-control platform, and DFSL, which develops LADAR-based detection technologies.

PHGE has traded between $0.28 and $14.70 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.30, down 5.33%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $0.24, down 16.66%.

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