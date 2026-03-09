BiomX Names Michael Oster As CEO, David Rokach CFO

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE), an Israeli biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced that it has appointed Michael Oster as its Chief Executive Officer and David Rokach as its Chief Financial Officer.

Oster takes over from the previous executive chief who exited from the company in March.

Michael Oster has extensive experience in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and operational leadership and is currently serving as the CEO of Saffron Tech Ltd., an agritech company.

Rokach is replacing the previous finance chief who departed from the biopharma firm in March.

David Rokach has more than two decades of experience in finance, investment management, and corporate leadership. Previously, he was the executive chief of Newcom Finance and Granit Investment Company.

Currently, PHGE shares are trading at $6.85, down 1.99% on the New York Stock Exchange.

