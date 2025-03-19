BiomX Inc. to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

BiomX will announce 2024 financial results and updates on March 25, 2025, including Phase 2 trial initial results.

BiomX Inc., a clinical-stage company specializing in phage therapies targeting harmful bacteria, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025. The results will be accessible on the company's website, and a conference call along with a live audio webcast will follow to discuss the financial report and the initial topline results from its Phase 2 trial for diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which may provide insight into its growth and performance.

BiomX is expected to announce initial topline results from its Phase 2 trial for diabetic foot osteomyelitis, potentially indicating progress in its clinical development.

The announcement highlights the company's focus on addressing chronic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, emphasizing its role in innovative healthcare solutions.

The announcement of upcoming financial results suggests that the company has not yet disclosed important financial information, which may raise concerns about its current performance and transparency.

The release indicates that the initial topline results from a Phase 2 trial, which are crucial for investor confidence, will be reported later, potentially delaying market reactions and raising uncertainties about the trial's success.

The company is in a clinical-stage, which carries inherent risks and uncertainties that may deter investors looking for more stable opportunities.

When will BiomX announce its 2024 financial results?

BiomX will announce its 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Where can I find BiomX's financial results?

The financial results will be available in the Investors section of BiomX's website at www.biomx.com.

What updates will BiomX provide on March 25, 2025?

BiomX will provide business and program updates alongside its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

What is BiomX's Phase 2 trial focused on?

The Phase 2 trial focuses on subjects with diabetic foot osteomyelitis, with initial topline results expected to be announced.

What is the BOLT platform used by BiomX?

BiomX's BOLT platform is designed to customize phage compositions targeting proprietary bacterial pathogens.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide business and program updates on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.





A press release reporting the results will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at



www.biomx.com



. The Company intends to host a conference call and a live audio webcast on a later date to report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, in conjunction with its expected announcement of initial topline results from its Phase 2 trial for subjects with diabetic foot osteomyelitis.







About BiomX







BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit



www.biomx.com



, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.







BiomX, Inc.







Ben Cohen







benc@biomx.com









CORE IR







Mike Mason





ir-biomx@biomx.com



