BiomX Inc. to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

BiomX Inc. will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, to discuss Q1 2025 financial results and updates.

Quiver AI Summary

BiomX Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on developing natural and engineered phage therapies to combat specific pathogenic bacteria, announced a conference call and live audio webcast scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET. During this event, the company will share its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide updates on its business and programs. Participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers for U.S. and international callers, and the webcast will be accessible in the Investors section of BiomX's website. The company utilizes its BOLT platform to create customized phage compositions targeting harmful bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. For further details, the company's website is available for reference.

FAQ

When will BiomX announce its first quarter 2025 financial results?

BiomX will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

How can I participate in the BiomX conference call?

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or +1 201-389-0898 (International).

Where can I find the archived webcast of BiomX's conference call?

The archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of BiomX's website at www.biomx.com.

What is BiomX's focus in the biotechnology sector?

BiomX focuses on developing natural and engineered phage therapies to target and eliminate harmful bacteria.

What is the BOLT platform developed by BiomX?

The BOLT platform stands for BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment, used to customize phage compositions against specific bacterial targets.

Full Release



NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET, to report first quarter 2025 financial results and provide business and program updates.





To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.) or +1 201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast



webcast



will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.biomx.com



www.biomx.com



.







About BiomX







BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT ("BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment") platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com



www.biomx.com



, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.







BiomX, Inc.







Ben Cohen





Head Corporate Communications





benc@biomx.com



