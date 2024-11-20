News & Insights

Biomind Labs Hails U.S. Support for Psychedelic Therapies

November 20, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Biomind Labs Inc (TSE:BMND) has released an update.

Biomind Labs Inc. is excited about the U.S. government’s supportive stance on psychedelic therapies, which could propel their innovative treatments forward. Their drug candidate BMND08 showcased promising results in clinical trials, and the company plans to seek FDA approval to fast-track its development.

