News & Insights

Stocks

Biomica’s Trial Signals Hope for Cancer Patients

May 23, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evogene (EVGN) has released an update.

Biomica Ltd., an Evogene subsidiary, has reported promising early results in a Phase 1 trial for its microbiome-based cancer therapy, BMC128, used in combination with nivolumab for treating refractory cancers such as NSCLC, melanoma, and RCC. The treatment has shown a favorable safety profile and potential efficacy, with a significant portion of patients experiencing disease stabilization and prolonged response durations. These findings, to be presented at the ASCO 2024 meeting, could herald a new era in personalized cancer care.

For further insights into EVGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.