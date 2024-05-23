Biomica’s Trial Signals Hope for Cancer Patients

Evogene (EVGN) has released an update.

Biomica Ltd., an Evogene subsidiary, has reported promising early results in a Phase 1 trial for its microbiome-based cancer therapy, BMC128, used in combination with nivolumab for treating refractory cancers such as NSCLC, melanoma, and RCC. The treatment has shown a favorable safety profile and potential efficacy, with a significant portion of patients experiencing disease stabilization and prolonged response durations. These findings, to be presented at the ASCO 2024 meeting, could herald a new era in personalized cancer care.

