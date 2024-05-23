News & Insights

Biomica Reveals Positive Data From Phase 1 Trial Of BMC128 In Cancer Treatment; Stock Up

May 23, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Biomica Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), Thursday announced positive data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of microbiome-based immuno-oncology candidate, BMC128, in combination with nivolumab, for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, melanoma, or renal cell carcinoma or RCC.

The biotechnology company stated that 55 percent of candidates showed sustained clinical benefit, with notable durations of response of over 16 weeks and with one patient exceeding 80 weeks.

Further, 100 percent of RCC patients and 60 percent of NSCLC patients in the study demonstrated positive clinical outcomes, indicating potential efficacy across different cancer types.

Currently, Evogene's stock is trading at $0.8, up 8.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

