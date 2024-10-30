bioMérieux’s Strong Growth Continues in 2024

bioMerieux (FR:BIM) has released an update.

bioMérieux reports robust performance in the first nine months of 2024, with a 10.3% organic sales growth driven by the success of its GO•28 strategic plan. Key growth areas include BIOFIRE® panels and SPOTFIRE® solutions, with significant contributions from microbiology and industrial applications. The company remains optimistic about achieving its revised full-year targets despite currency challenges.

For further insights into FR:BIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.