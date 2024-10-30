News & Insights

bioMérieux’s Strong Growth Continues in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

bioMerieux (FR:BIM) has released an update.

bioMérieux reports robust performance in the first nine months of 2024, with a 10.3% organic sales growth driven by the success of its GO•28 strategic plan. Key growth areas include BIOFIRE® panels and SPOTFIRE® solutions, with significant contributions from microbiology and industrial applications. The company remains optimistic about achieving its revised full-year targets despite currency challenges.

