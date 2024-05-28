bioMerieux’s New Test to Revolutionize Brain Injury Assessment

bioMerieux (FR:BIM) has released an update.

bioMerieux has received FDA clearance for its VIDAS® TBI test, designed to improve the management of patients with mild traumatic brain injury by predicting the absence of intracranial lesions and potentially reducing unnecessary brain scans. The test, which measures specific biomarkers in the blood, could streamline the triage process in emergency settings and is set for a commercial launch in the US in the second half of 2024.

